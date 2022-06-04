Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,876.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $256,700.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $336,425.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00.

DDOG stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,763,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,822. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,544,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

