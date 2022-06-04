Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. 478,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,289,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

