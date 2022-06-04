Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $13.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.13. 2,349,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Commerce Bank grew its position in MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

