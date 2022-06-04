Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $13.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.13. 2,349,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.16.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Commerce Bank grew its position in MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
