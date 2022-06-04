Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,161,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,358.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 228,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

