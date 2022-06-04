Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells 1,011 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,011 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $18,248.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,279.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
LUNG stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 256,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.69.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LUNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.