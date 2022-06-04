Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells 1,957 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.28. 6,493,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $200,467,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Stephens cut their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.