Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,789.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,779,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,620,261.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.