Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will report sales of $85.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspirato’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.97 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full-year sales of $356.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.12 million to $359.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $479.97 million, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $484.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspirato.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspirato currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

In other Inspirato news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $319,584.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $791,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

