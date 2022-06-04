Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. 33,162,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,431,142. Intel has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Intel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

