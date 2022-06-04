InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,575 ($70.53).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($72.12) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($72.12) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($72.12) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,841 ($61.25) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,300 ($54.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,386 ($68.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,001.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,913.14. The company has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.99.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

