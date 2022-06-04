International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 185 ($2.34).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.05) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.28) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.71) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.33) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

IAG stock opened at GBX 125.92 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.76. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.05 ($2.66). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.85.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

