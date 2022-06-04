Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $316.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISRG. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.42 on Friday, hitting $217.79. 1,524,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,762. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.71. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

