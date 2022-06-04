Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.50. Invesco posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,110,040 shares of company stock valued at $155,483,988 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 3,293,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,765. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

