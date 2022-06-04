INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) CEO Buys $55,940.75 in Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) CEO Steve Shum acquired 58,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,940.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of INVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 196,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVO. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.