INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) CEO Buys $55,940.75 in Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) CEO Steve Shum acquired 58,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,940.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 196,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVO. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

