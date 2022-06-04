INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) CFO Andrea Goren Acquires 52,632 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) CFO Andrea Goren purchased 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ INVO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

