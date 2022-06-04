INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Director Matthew K. Szot Purchases 14,474 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Szot acquired 14,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $13,750.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,216.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:INVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 196,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
