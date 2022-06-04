INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Director Matthew K. Szot Purchases 14,474 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Szot acquired 14,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $13,750.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,216.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 196,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.