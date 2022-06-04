ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
