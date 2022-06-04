ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ION Geophysical by 1,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

