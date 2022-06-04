Ita M. Brennan Sells 14,800 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

