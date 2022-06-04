ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITMPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

ITMPF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

