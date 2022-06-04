Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:JGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.67 ($4.08).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.06) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

