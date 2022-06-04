James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $10,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,180,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,345.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $10,285.00.

On Friday, May 27th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $10,230.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $9,432.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $9,212.50.

On Friday, May 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $9,212.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $9,377.50.

On Monday, May 16th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $9,762.50.

On Friday, May 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $9,817.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $9,680.00.

On Monday, May 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $10,505.00.

RDI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDI shares. TheStreet downgraded Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

