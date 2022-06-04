James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 1,654,474 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 801.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 473,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of James River Group by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 460,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

