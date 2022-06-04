Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 538 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 538 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $31,370.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,086.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $89,849.06.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $90,185.48.

SPT traded down $5.25 on Friday, hitting $53.89. 680,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -92.93 and a beta of 1.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

