Jane Elizabeth Judd Sells 3,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $222,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KTOS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,794,000 after buying an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after buying an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 452,543 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

