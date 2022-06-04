JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CLSA decreased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

