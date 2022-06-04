Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.