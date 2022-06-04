Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

