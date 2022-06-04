JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Get JOANN alerts:

JOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

JOANN stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. JOANN has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $258.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOANN (JOAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.