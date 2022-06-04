Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Raises Dividend to $1.36 Per Share

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.3646 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $53.71 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.72) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

