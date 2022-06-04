KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $61,275,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,344. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

