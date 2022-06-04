Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$70,109.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,344,512.80. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,737 in the last ninety days.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.36. 712,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.78.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$138.45 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.7732673 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

