Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 2,904 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $51,633.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88.
- On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00.
NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.82 and a beta of 1.12.
Several analysts have recently commented on KNBE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KnowBe4 (KNBE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.