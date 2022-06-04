Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 2,904 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $51,633.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88.

On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.82 and a beta of 1.12.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNBE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

