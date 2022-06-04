KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Brokerages predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

KEY stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 60,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

