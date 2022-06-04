Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at US Capital Advisors in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KMI. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.