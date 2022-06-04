Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at US Capital Advisors in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KMI. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

