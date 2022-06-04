Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.60.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €70.00 ($75.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €103.00 ($110.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $82.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

