KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 2,904 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $51,633.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $299,387.88.

On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -170.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. KnowBe4’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

