Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kornit Digital by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Kornit Digital by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 708,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,620,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

