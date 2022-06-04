Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.
Kornit Digital stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.61 and a beta of 1.94.
Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
