Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.33 ($8.24).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.88) to GBX 731 ($9.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.62) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.64) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 27th.

LRE opened at GBX 386.60 ($4.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £943.34 million and a PE ratio of -18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 407.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 462.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 702 ($8.88).

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($63,188.01).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

