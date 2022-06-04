Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) to announce $47.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Landec posted sales of $139.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $358.13 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $197.92 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $201.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Landec had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $53.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.54 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Landec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Landec by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

