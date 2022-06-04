Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.