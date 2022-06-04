Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.
Lawson Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
