LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. LGI Homes has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.48.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

