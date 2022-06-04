Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. 1,030,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.