Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

LLNW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 2,867,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,950. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 288,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

