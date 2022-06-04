Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.57.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.63. 161,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.28. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $121.65 and a one year high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

