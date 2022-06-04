LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 700,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.32. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $114,445.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,948,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,369 shares of company stock worth $183,339. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.