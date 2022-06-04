Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.43 ($0.70).

LLOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.66) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 44 ($0.56) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 45.13 ($0.57) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.84. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.71). The firm has a market cap of £31.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($171,476.27). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($255,625.00).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

