Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will report $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $18.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

