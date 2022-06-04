LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Head to Head Contrast

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Centerspace 0 4 4 0 2.50

LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $108.86, suggesting a potential upside of 27.74%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 106.18% 16.80% 9.14% Centerspace -1.74% -0.45% -0.21%

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerspace pays out -471.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Centerspace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 9.41 $382.65 million $1.21 9.30 Centerspace $201.71 million 6.49 $610,000.00 ($0.62) -137.45

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Centerspace on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

