MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.10.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $544,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

