Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE MGU opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

